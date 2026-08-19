Supreme Court Orders Imran Khan's Hospital Transfer Amid Health Concerns

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has mandated the relocation of former Prime Minister Imran Khan from jail to a private hospital due to health concerns cited by his relatives and party affiliates.

Khan, who has been detained since August 2023, claims his convictions were politically motivated following his removal from office. The court instructed that Khan be moved to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for medical treatment by September 16.

The government has shown mixed responses to the court's order, with some officials supporting compliance, while others oppose private hospital treatment. Khan's health issues have drawn significant public and international attention.