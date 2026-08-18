Disney Fights Back: ABC vs. FCC in Free Speech Battle

Disney and its ABC unit have sued the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to prevent an early review of licenses for eight ABC stations. The case arises amid accusations the Trump administration is retaliating against the network for its broadcast content. The lawsuit highlights significant free speech implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 22:31 IST
Disney Fights Back: ABC vs. FCC in Free Speech Battle
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In a bold legal move, Disney and the ABC network have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), seeking to thwart an early review of licenses for their stations. This action marks the latest chapter in an ongoing clash, with Disney accusing the Trump administration of using regulatory power as leverage against the network.

The lawsuit, lodged in U.S. District Court, claims that the FCC's actions constitute an extraordinary assault on free speech rights. It highlights the repeated efforts by former President Trump to revoke ABC's licenses over content that was critical of his administration. The legal battle aims to test the boundaries of free speech for media outlets.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan has ordered both parties to propose a schedule for considering Disney's request for a temporary restraining order. The case underscores broader concerns about government interference with media editorial and programming decisions, with Disney asserting its First Amendment rights against what it deems unjustified retaliatory measures.

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