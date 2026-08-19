Venezuela's Economic Surge in 2026: Oil Sector Leads the Way
Venezuela's economy witnessed a 7.14% expansion in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period the previous year, announced the central bank. The oil sector experienced a 9.10% rise, while the non-oil sector grew by 5.79%, reflecting a broad-based economic growth.
Venezuela has reported a notable economic growth with the country's economy expanding by 7.14% in the second quarter of 2026, the central bank announced on Tuesday.
This growth was led by a significant 9.10% increase in oil-related activities, a key driver for the nation's economy.
Meanwhile, the non-oil sector also contributed positively with a 5.79% growth in the same period, showcasing a diversified boost in economic activities.
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