Venezuela's Economic Surge in 2026: Oil Sector Leads the Way

Venezuela's economy witnessed a 7.14% expansion in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period the previous year, announced the central bank. The oil sector experienced a 9.10% rise, while the non-oil sector grew by 5.79%, reflecting a broad-based economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 00:57 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 00:57 IST
Venezuela's Economic Surge in 2026: Oil Sector Leads the Way
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Venezuela has reported a notable economic growth with the country's economy expanding by 7.14% in the second quarter of 2026, the central bank announced on Tuesday.

This growth was led by a significant 9.10% increase in oil-related activities, a key driver for the nation's economy.

Meanwhile, the non-oil sector also contributed positively with a 5.79% growth in the same period, showcasing a diversified boost in economic activities.

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