In the wake of an inconclusive diplomatic mission by U.S. envoy Jared Kushner, an Israeli airstrike in Gaza has raised tensions by killing at least six Palestinians, as reported by health officials.

The strike, aimed at Hamas commanders, occurred at a cafe in Gaza City’s fishing harbor, which has become a makeshift displacement camp amid ongoing hostilities. While Israel maintains its military actions, Palestinians suffer injuries and loss, clouding the prospect of peace.

Both Israeli and Palestinian leaderships remain at a deadlock, throwing the future of a proposed U.S. peace roadmap into question. The conflict continues to claim lives as negotiations stall, signifying more instability in the region.