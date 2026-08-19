Fedorov's Bold Call: Wartime Elections Amid Ukraine's Crisis

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's recently dismissed defense minister, urged for wartime elections in a landmark speech, highlighting governance issues and corruption. Ukrainian law prohibits elections during wartime, making this the first significant political call since Russia's full-scale invasion commenced in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 00:57 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 00:57 IST
Fedorov's Bold Call: Wartime Elections Amid Ukraine's Crisis
elections

In a surprising move, Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's recently dismissed defense minister, has called for elections during wartime, citing a governance crisis. Addressing the nation on Tuesday evening, Fedorov emphasized the need to address rampant wartime corruption.

Under current Ukrainian law, holding elections during wartime is prohibited. However, Fedorov's call, delivered in a video posted on YouTube, represents the first demand from a prominent Ukrainian political leader since Russia's extensive invasion of the country began in 2022.

This bold statement adds further tension to an already fraught political landscape, suggesting that change might be necessary to restore effective governance in Ukraine.

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