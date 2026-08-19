The Electoral Battlefields: High Stakes in Florida and Alaska's Dynamic Primaries

Florida's primary elections wrapped up on Tuesday with outcomes poised to bolster Republican control in the U.S. House due to a newly approved district map. This redistricting effort may grant Republicans up to four additional seats. It highlights the GOP's strategy following President Trump's encouragement to revise maps.

In Alaska, an unusual Senate primary sees Democratic challenger Mary Peltola leading in opinion polls against incumbent Dan S. Sullivan amidst a chaotic contest involving another candidate with a similar name, Dan J. Sullivan. This race, viewed as a significant Democratic opportunity, has attracted national interest, including comments from President Trump.

Across both states, the political landscape shifts as candidates vie for reshaped districts. Notable figures include Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, now competing in a newly aligned district, and Oliver Larkin, backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, who seeks the party nomination in Florida’s 25th district.