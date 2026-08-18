Controversy Over Mail-In Ballots Intensifies as Trump Votes by Mail

The White House on Tuesday addressed ongoing criticisms about President Donald Trump's stance on mail-in voting, following revelations that the president voted by mail in Florida's Republican primary.

Despite his vocal criticism of mail-in ballots as susceptible to fraud, Trump chose the same method to cast his vote. This move has intensified discussions surrounding the validity and security of mail-in voting systems.

Amidst the political furor, White House officials emphasized that Trump's use of the mail-in ballot was entirely legal, urging focus on ensuring electoral integrity and accessibility.