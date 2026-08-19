Trump Seeks Urgent Meeting with Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump is reportedly eager to arrange a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, potentially during his upcoming trip to Asia in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Shenzhen, China. The Wall Street Journal has highlighted Trump's private discussions with aides about this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 04:46 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 04:46 IST
Trump Seeks Urgent Meeting with Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump is intensifying efforts to hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as early as this fall.

Discussions with aides are underway to facilitate face-to-face talks, coinciding with Trump's anticipated visit to Asia in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China.

The Journal's report remains unverified by Reuters, though it underscores the pressing nature of this proposed diplomatic engagement.

TRENDING

1
U.S.-South Korea Military Drill Reduction Sparks Controversy

U.S.-South Korea Military Drill Reduction Sparks Controversy

Global
2
LandSpace Triumphs with Historic Rocket Recovery

LandSpace Triumphs with Historic Rocket Recovery

Global
3
High-Stakes Primaries: Redistricting Shakes Up Florida and Alaska Elections

High-Stakes Primaries: Redistricting Shakes Up Florida and Alaska Elections

Global
4
Navigating International Tensions: World Leaders, Conflicts, and Breakthroughs

Navigating International Tensions: World Leaders, Conflicts, and Breakthroug...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

GenAI Could Rewire Global Supply Chains, if Trust, Security and Sustainability Catch Up

Why Regulatory Reform Could Unlock the GCC’s Next Wave of Green Investment

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026