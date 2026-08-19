Trump Seeks Urgent Meeting with Kim Jong Un

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump is intensifying efforts to hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as early as this fall.

Discussions with aides are underway to facilitate face-to-face talks, coinciding with Trump's anticipated visit to Asia in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China.

The Journal's report remains unverified by Reuters, though it underscores the pressing nature of this proposed diplomatic engagement.