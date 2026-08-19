Trump Seeks Urgent Meeting with Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump is reportedly eager to arrange a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, potentially during his upcoming trip to Asia in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Shenzhen, China. The Wall Street Journal has highlighted Trump's private discussions with aides about this initiative.
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump is intensifying efforts to hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as early as this fall.
Discussions with aides are underway to facilitate face-to-face talks, coinciding with Trump's anticipated visit to Asia in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China.
The Journal's report remains unverified by Reuters, though it underscores the pressing nature of this proposed diplomatic engagement.
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