Ukraine Rescues 103 War Prisoners From Russian Detention
Ukraine successfully repatriated 103 prisoners of war from Russia, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The freed individuals were members of the Armed Forces, State Border Guard Service, and National Guard. This news was shared in a Telegram post by President Zelenskiy on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the successful return of 103 prisoners of war from Russian captivity, marking a significant diplomatic achievement.
The group, comprising individuals from the Armed Forces, State Border Guard Service, and National Guard, were welcomed back with relief and joy.
This development, which was shared via a Telegram post by Zelenskiy, highlights ongoing tensions and the continued human impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.