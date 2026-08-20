Ram Mandir Construction Nears Completion Amid Technological Marvels

The Ram Mandir construction is anticipated to be completed by September 30, as confirmed by Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee. Mishra revealed that engineering giants Larsen & Toubro and Tata would vacate the premises by the end of October.

The construction of the auditorium and museum, a project managed by the State Construction Corporation, will stretch on until March 2027. The museum represents a significant challenge, leveraging advanced immersive technologies to create vivid displays, including a virtual representation of Lord Ram's journey and temples.

Advanced work is ongoing under the guidance of IIT-Chennai experts, with the museum expected to welcome devotees by early 2027. Security upgrades will follow, with boundary wall construction set to conclude by December. Additionally, new galleries depicting divine stories and river journeys have been approved to enhance visitor experience.