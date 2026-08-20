Bright Prospects for India's Insurance Sector Amid Robust Growth

The Indian insurance sector is poised for a strong year, as life insurers showcase substantial growth, and health insurers gain from new business initiatives alongside reduced claims, while insurance stocks remain under pressure, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

Life insurers reported an impressive 8-36% growth in annualized premium equivalent (APE) in the first quarter of FY27. This growth, largely driven by term insurance and traditional savings products, comes despite the impact of a GST exemption, which had led insurers to cut premiums for customers.

As commission regulation uncertainties ease, Kotak anticipates insurers focusing on growth. Notably, health insurers also reported a 37-41% spike in new business, with improved combined ratios. However, Kotak cautions about risks to non-life insurers from rising motor third-party claims, maintaining a favorable view on life insurers due to their attractive valuations.