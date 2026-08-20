Bihar's Housing Revolution: Over 1.1 Million Homes Approved

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary praised the Central Government's approval of over 1.1 million homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. This initiative is seen as a pivotal moment for housing security in Bihar, highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the efforts of the state leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 12:31 IST
Bihar's Housing Revolution: Over 1.1 Million Homes Approved
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (Photo: Bihar CMO). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary commended the Central Government for approving 1,118,937 new homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. This milestone approval was lauded by state leadership as a transformative step towards enhancing housing security and social welfare across Bihar.

Choudhary expressed his gratitude on social media, emphasizing that this marks a significant achievement in providing permanent housing for Bihar's underprivileged families. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for this development, which promises newfound stability for thousands of residents.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan echoed these sentiments, praising the Prime Minister's commitment to Bihar's growth. He reaffirmed the government's resolve to provide a 'pucca house' to every needy citizen, voicing optimism that the state's development would continue at a fast pace.

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