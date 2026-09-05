DVAC raids former TN Minister KN Nehru's residence in Tiruchirappalli; DMK cadres gather outside

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Saturday conducted searches at the residence and premises linked to former Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru in Thillai Nagar, Tiruchirappalli.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 10:21 IST
DVAC raids former TN Minister KN Nehru's residence in Tiruchirappalli; DMK cadres gather outside
DVAC raids former TN Minister KN Nehru's residence in Tiruchirappalli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Saturday conducted searches at the residence and premises linked to former Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru in Thillai Nagar, Tiruchirappalli. During the searches, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadres gathered outside Nehru’s residence.

Former Tamil Nadu minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also visited Nehru’s residence during the vigilance department searches. Meanwhile, a case was registered against Nehru and others by the DVAC in connection with alleged irregularities in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department. The case relates to allegations of corruption in recruitment, contract allocation and transfers during Nehru’s tenure as the minister in charge of the department.

The FIR was registered after the Madras High Court directed the DVAC to initiate a probe into allegations raised in connection with the department. The agency named Nehru, his relatives and several officials in the case. The allegations include an alleged Rs 888 crore cash-for-jobs scam, in which money was allegedly collected from candidates in exchange for government jobs, along with claims of irregularities in contracts worth around Rs 1,020 crore and alleged illegal transfers and postings linked to the department.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier shared details of the alleged irregularities with the state authorities, following which the matter came under scrutiny. However, the Madras High Court later granted an interim stay on further vigilance action and proceedings against the accused, while legal proceedings in the matter continue. (ANI)

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