Tamil Nadu's Vijay for PM Controversy and New Motor Sports City Plans

Tamil Nadu Minister Rajmohan clarifies TVK's 'Vijay for PM' pitch as a statement of affection, amid coalition tensions with Congress. Meanwhile, the government announces plans for a new Motor Sports City in Tamil Nadu to boost sports tourism and provide international-standard racing facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 13:59 IST
Tamil Nadu's Vijay for PM Controversy and New Motor Sports City Plans
Tamil Nadu Minister Rajmohan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's political landscape experienced tremors after Minister Rajmohan sought to clarify the controversial pitch of actor Vijay as a prime ministerial candidate by TVK leaders. Rajmohan emphasized that the statement was made out of affection and did not represent an official stance, amidst differences with the Congress party.

TVK's praise of Vijay as a potential PM has sparked friction with Congress, leading to threats of coalition breakdowns. Tamil Nadu's PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna has asserted the need for a Tamil leader to occupy the nation's premier role, in light of media surveys naming Vijay as a potential contender trailing behind top political figures.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu embarks on an ambitious venture with the establishment of a Motor Sports City. Announced under Rule 110, this initiative aims to transform the state into a global motor sports hub, featuring international-standard racing tracks and infrastructure for prestigious competitions, enhancing the state's appeal to sports tourism.

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