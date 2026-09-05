Minister Denies Accusations of French Involvement in Niger Base Attack
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has refuted claims by Niger alleging France's involvement in inciting an attack on a military airbase. Labeling the accusations as 'pure fantasy', Barrot clarified that France neither intended nor had the means to orchestrate such an event, speaking on RFI radio.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has dismissed Niger's allegations that France provoked an attack on a crucial military airbase, calling the accusations 'pure fantasy.'
In an interview with RFI radio, Barrot stated that France had neither the intention nor the means to facilitate such an incident.
The minister's comments come amid rising tensions between France and Niger, as accusations circulate about the involvement of external forces.