Diplomatic Visit Highlights Rising Tensions in Occupied West Bank

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee met with Palestinian Americans in the West Bank amid escalating settler violence. The visit drew attention to international criticism of Israel's inaction. Huckabee called for prosecution of violent settlers, while acknowledging their minority within the community. Palestinians urge U.S. pressure on Israel to address the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 17:02 IST
Diplomatic Visit Highlights Rising Tensions in Occupied West Bank
Mike Huckabee

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, visited the occupied West Bank on Saturday, engaging with Palestinian Americans in a town afflicted by settler violence. The backdrop of the meeting was a rise in attacks attributed to Israeli settlers, which has triggered international criticism, including from allies of the United States.

Despite the Israeli government's denunciation of settler violence, arrests and prosecutions are rare. Huckabee, a supporter of Israeli settlements, reiterated his condemnation of violent settlers, labeling them as terrorists. He emphasized that this violence represented a fringe of the settler community, and urged Israel to take action against what he called "criminal behaviour."

In Turmus Ayya, where a majority of the residents are U.S. citizens, locals face persistent settler aggression. Palestinian American spokesperson Yasser Alkam disputed Huckabee’s assertion that only hundreds of settlers were involved, insisting that thousands participated. He urged the United States to use its influence to prompt Israeli authorities to address these acts effectively.

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