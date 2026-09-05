Controversial UK-France Asylum Deal Sparks Political Debate

A controversial plan brokered by Britain's populist Reform UK party and France's National Rally is facing sharp criticism. The agreement, aimed at returning asylum seekers arriving in the UK to France, was announced on Saturday, prompting reactions from various French presidential candidates.

The memorandum of understanding, signed by Reform UK's Nigel Farage and the National Rally's Jordan Bardella, intends to go into effect only if both parties secure victory in their respective elections. This political maneuver is designed to curb the ongoing issue of illegal immigration via small boats.

Criticism from French candidates underscores the complex and contentious nature of addressing immigration policies amidst rising political tensions on both sides of the English Channel.