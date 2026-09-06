Envoys from Russia and the United States have engaged in what has been described as a 'useful' discussion regarding the conflict in Ukraine. The meeting took place on Saturday, marking a significant diplomatic stride towards achieving peace.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov briefed reporters about the talks, which covered a variety of proposals aimed at ending the hostilities in Ukraine. Ushakov characterized the discussions as productive and crucial for understanding the positions of both nations better.

This dialogue underscores ongoing efforts by global powers to mediate and find diplomatic solutions to the enduring crisis, with hopes of reaching a consensus that could pave the way for peace in the region.