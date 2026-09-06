Naomi Osaka Triumphs in Style at U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka made a striking appearance both on and off the court at the U.S. Open, powering through a challenging match against Belgian Elise Mertens to secure her place in the fourth round. Osaka, the Japanese 13th seed, donned a stylish grey checked blazer-hoodie and wide-leg pants, blending corporate and sporty vibes.

During the match at Louis Armstrong Stadium, the two-time Flushing Meadows champion dominated with an early lead, showcasing a series of impressive serves. Despite struggling in the second set, Osaka regrouped, using a combination of baseline power and mental resilience to clinch victory.

Post-match, Osaka expressed disbelief at her triumph, thanking the supportive crowd and acknowledging the challenges faced during play. With renewed focus, she now looks to her next match against either Elena Rybakina or Yuliia Starodubtseva in the round of 16, eager to continue her winning streak.