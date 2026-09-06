Naomi Osaka Triumphs in Style at U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka showcased her style and resilience at the U.S. Open, defeating Elise Mertens to reach the fourth round. Donning a blazer-hoodie and wide-leg pants, Osaka pushed through a tough match with a display of powerful serves and forehand precision, earning a spot in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 07:40 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 07:40 IST
Naomi Osaka Triumphs in Style at U.S. Open
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka made a striking appearance both on and off the court at the U.S. Open, powering through a challenging match against Belgian Elise Mertens to secure her place in the fourth round. Osaka, the Japanese 13th seed, donned a stylish grey checked blazer-hoodie and wide-leg pants, blending corporate and sporty vibes.

During the match at Louis Armstrong Stadium, the two-time Flushing Meadows champion dominated with an early lead, showcasing a series of impressive serves. Despite struggling in the second set, Osaka regrouped, using a combination of baseline power and mental resilience to clinch victory.

Post-match, Osaka expressed disbelief at her triumph, thanking the supportive crowd and acknowledging the challenges faced during play. With renewed focus, she now looks to her next match against either Elena Rybakina or Yuliia Starodubtseva in the round of 16, eager to continue her winning streak.

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