Intense Matches and Unexpected Upsets on Day 7 of the U.S. Open

The seventh day of the U.S. Open witnessed thrilling matches and surprising eliminations. Key highlights include Iva Jovic's victory over Alexandra Eala and Naomi Osaka advancing to the fourth round. Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek also progressed, while American hopefuls like Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova faced unexpected exits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 07:54 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 07:54 IST
Intense Matches and Unexpected Upsets on Day 7 of the U.S. Open
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The seventh day of the U.S. Open showcased a series of thrilling matches with significant upsets shaking the tournament landscape. Iva Jovic of the U.S. beat promising talent Alexandra Eala from the Philippines in a nail-biting match, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, to make it to the last 16.

In another highlight, Japan's Naomi Osaka advanced to the fourth round after defeating Elise Mertens of Belgium with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. Meanwhile, the tournament had a tough day for some seeded American players, as Coco Gauff's victory was a rare bright spot.

American players such as Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova faced unexpected eliminations, dashing home hopes early in the round. The day also saw impressive performances from key figures like Iga Swiatek and Francisco Cerundolo, advancing further into the competition.

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