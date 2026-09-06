Historic Victory for AfD in Saxony-Anhalt: A Political Shift?

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) achieved an unprecedented victory in Saxony-Anhalt, gaining 44.5% of the vote and surpassing their 2021 performance. This poses a challenge to Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives, as Merz's CDU experienced a significant drop in support. The implications for governance remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 21:33 IST
Historic Victory for AfD in Saxony-Anhalt: A Political Shift?

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) celebrated a groundbreaking victory in Saxony-Anhalt, according to exit polls released on Sunday. The results dealt a severe blow to Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives.

The AfD secured an impressive 44.5% of the vote, significantly improving from their 20.8% share in the 2021 elections. Meanwhile, Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) saw their support plummet to 18.5% from 37.1%.

This development casts doubt on the CDU's long-standing governance, which has controlled the state since 2002. With most political entities refusing to form coalitions with the AfD, the path to power for the party remains unclear and may require a majority of seats.

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