Wout van Aert Triumphs Again in Vuelta a Espana Drama

Wout van Aert claimed a striking second victory in three stages at the Vuelta a Espana, outpacing four other competitors in a reduced Stage 15, finishing in Cordoba on Sunday.

The Visma Lease a Bike rider deftly countered every move from his breakaway companions in the final kilometers, launching a decisive sprint to edge out Alessandro Romele and Thibau Nys at the line. Van Aert credited strategic control of the race with surprise maneuvers for his win.

The stage, initially scheduled for 189.7 kilometers from Palma del Rio to Cordoba, was shortened by organizers due to extreme heat conditions. Meanwhile, race leader Enric Mas retained his red jersey as Movistar secured the chase, leading into the second rest day.