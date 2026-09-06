Wout van Aert Triumphs Again in Vuelta a Espana Drama

Wout van Aert seized his second stage victory in Vuelta a Espana by outpacing four rivals in a reduced Stage 15 in Cordoba. Overcoming fierce attacks, Van Aert timed his final sprint to perfection, securing a win against Alessandro Romele and Thibau Nys. Proactive tactics and adaptability played key roles as the race adapted to extreme heat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 21:54 IST
Wout van Aert Triumphs Again in Vuelta a Espana Drama

Wout van Aert claimed a striking second victory in three stages at the Vuelta a Espana, outpacing four other competitors in a reduced Stage 15, finishing in Cordoba on Sunday.

The Visma Lease a Bike rider deftly countered every move from his breakaway companions in the final kilometers, launching a decisive sprint to edge out Alessandro Romele and Thibau Nys at the line. Van Aert credited strategic control of the race with surprise maneuvers for his win.

The stage, initially scheduled for 189.7 kilometers from Palma del Rio to Cordoba, was shortened by organizers due to extreme heat conditions. Meanwhile, race leader Enric Mas retained his red jersey as Movistar secured the chase, leading into the second rest day.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
2
Protecting Tanzania’s Children: Why Ending Corporal Punishment and FGM Is the Next Big Test

Protecting Tanzania’s Children: Why Ending Corporal Punishment and FGM Is th...

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

Global
4
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026