Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Mail-in Ballot Restrictions Face Legal Hurdle

The Trump administration renewed its plea to the U.S. Supreme Court on Sunday, seeking approval for a mail-in ballot plan, previously halted by a federal judge, ahead of November's congressional elections.

Represented by Solicitor General John Sauer, the administration submitted an emergency filing to the Supreme Court, urging the reinstatement of the U.S. Postal Service's new voting restrictions. These rules mandate states to share lists of mail ballot recipients and ensure ballots include unique barcodes.

The Supreme Court, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson presiding over the matter, awaits responses to the administration's request by Wednesday. With North Carolina already distributing ballots, the decision is pivotal as the nation gears up for midterms.