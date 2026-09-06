Breaking the Silence: Women in Film and Wartime Stigmas

The Venice Film Festival is facing scrutiny over its lack of female representation, with Danish director May el-Toukhy highlighting the issue as she presents her drama 'Woman Unknown.' El-Toukhy is notably the only woman directing a fiction film in this year's competition.

Competing against 21 other films for the Golden Lion, her experience reflects broader gender disparities in cinema. El-Toukhy noted the challenges women face, from securing financing to gaining festival recognition, compared to their male counterparts.

Her film, set post-World War Two, examines themes of women's invisibility and societal stigmas. El-Toukhy calls for more female presence in filmmaking, underlining the enduring need for gender equality in the industry.