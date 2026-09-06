Breaking the Silence: Women in Film and Wartime Stigmas

Director May el-Toukhy highlights structural gender disparities in cinema at Venice Film Festival. Her film 'Woman Unknown' explores themes of women's invisibility and societal stigmas. Despite decreasing opportunities for female filmmakers, her work emphasizes the need for awareness and equality in the industry post-MeToo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 21:53 IST
Breaking the Silence: Women in Film and Wartime Stigmas
Film Industry

The Venice Film Festival is facing scrutiny over its lack of female representation, with Danish director May el-Toukhy highlighting the issue as she presents her drama 'Woman Unknown.' El-Toukhy is notably the only woman directing a fiction film in this year's competition.

Competing against 21 other films for the Golden Lion, her experience reflects broader gender disparities in cinema. El-Toukhy noted the challenges women face, from securing financing to gaining festival recognition, compared to their male counterparts.

Her film, set post-World War Two, examines themes of women's invisibility and societal stigmas. El-Toukhy calls for more female presence in filmmaking, underlining the enduring need for gender equality in the industry.

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