Siegmund's Vision: Uniting for a Better Politics
Ulrich Siegmund, the leading candidate for the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt, expressed his party's intention to collaborate with all entities striving for improved politics. Despite a strong showing at the polls, Siegmund emphasized uncompromising stances on key issues such as migration and domestic security.
Ulrich Siegmund, spearheading the AfD's campaign in Saxony-Anhalt, declared the party's readiness to engage with all entities committed to advancing better politics.
Following significant exit poll results showing the AfD at 44.5%, Siegmund emphasized the importance of collaboration, particularly with democratic forces.
However, he asserted the party's unwavering position on critical matters like migration and domestic security, indicating these topics are non-negotiable in any potential cooperation.
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