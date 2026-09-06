Siegmund's Vision: Uniting for a Better Politics

Ulrich Siegmund, spearheading the AfD's campaign in Saxony-Anhalt, declared the party's readiness to engage with all entities committed to advancing better politics.

Following significant exit poll results showing the AfD at 44.5%, Siegmund emphasized the importance of collaboration, particularly with democratic forces.

However, he asserted the party's unwavering position on critical matters like migration and domestic security, indicating these topics are non-negotiable in any potential cooperation.