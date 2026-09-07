Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strike Hits Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire

In a tragic development, an Israeli airstrike claimed the lives of a man and his young daughter in Gaza City, according to local health officials. The targeted attack, which struck a vehicle in the western part of the city, also left six individuals wounded.

Mohamed Abu Selmia, the head of Al Shifa Hospital, identified the victims as Youssef Akila and his daughter, Wafaa. The Israeli military acknowledged the strike, stating it was aimed at a Hamas militant, but details remain under review.

This incident calls into question the efficacy of the October 2025 U.S.-backed ceasefire, meant to curb hostilities in the region. The ceasefire agreement, part of a broader strategy by U.S. President Donald Trump, sought to ease tensions by guiding both Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.