Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strike Hits Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire

An Israeli airstrike killed a man and his daughter in Gaza City, intensifying tensions despite a U.S.-backed ceasefire. Aimed at a Hamas militant, the attack raises questions about adherence to ceasefire terms. The conflict has already resulted in over 1,300 Palestinian casualties and four Israeli soldier deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 00:23 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strike Hits Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire
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In a tragic development, an Israeli airstrike claimed the lives of a man and his young daughter in Gaza City, according to local health officials. The targeted attack, which struck a vehicle in the western part of the city, also left six individuals wounded.

Mohamed Abu Selmia, the head of Al Shifa Hospital, identified the victims as Youssef Akila and his daughter, Wafaa. The Israeli military acknowledged the strike, stating it was aimed at a Hamas militant, but details remain under review.

This incident calls into question the efficacy of the October 2025 U.S.-backed ceasefire, meant to curb hostilities in the region. The ceasefire agreement, part of a broader strategy by U.S. President Donald Trump, sought to ease tensions by guiding both Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.

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