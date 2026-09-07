Linda Noskova Triumphs Over Marta Kostyuk in Epic U.S. Open Battle
Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova endured a tough match against Marta Kostyuk, winning 7-5, 5-7, 6-4, to advance to the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Facing world number one Aryna Sabalenka next, Noskova described the emotionally taxing win as a great relief, achieved on her sixth match point.
Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova narrowly defeated Marta Kostyuk in an intense battle at the U.S. Open, securing a 7-5 5-7 6-4 victory to progress to the quarter-finals where she will meet world number one Aryna Sabalenka.
Despite having previously beaten Kostyuk in straight sets, Noskova faced a fierce challenge at Louis Armstrong Stadium, ultimately claiming victory on her sixth match point with a decisive serve. She expressed immense relief after the emotionally exhausting match.
The match saw both players exhibit exceptional skill, with Noskova's backhand neutralizing Kostyuk's serve, while Kostyuk mounted a spirited comeback in the second set. However, Noskova's consistency secured her passage to the next round in this demanding contest.
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