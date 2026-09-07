Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Plays Mark Day 8 at the U.S. Open

Day eight of the U.S. Open featured thrilling tennis action. Linda Noskova defeated Marta Kostyuk to reach the quarter-finals, while Aryna Sabalenka easily advanced by winning against Taylor Townsend. Several high-profile matches, including those involving Carlos Alcaraz and Jessica Pegula, contributed to an eventful day at the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 00:52 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Plays Mark Day 8 at the U.S. Open
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The eighth day of the U.S. Open unfolded with a series of captivating matches and unexpected outcomes. Linda Noskova, the Wimbledon champion, showcased resilience as she overcame Ukrainian rival Marta Kostyuk in a tightly contested match, finishing 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 to secure her place in the quarter-finals.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka further cemented her quest for another title by smoothly advancing past Taylor Townsend. The Belarusian exhibited her dominance with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph, reinforcing her status as a top contender for the championship.

The day was packed with high-stakes matches, featuring notable players such as Carlos Alcaraz and Jessica Pegula. The U.S. Open continues to deliver electrifying tennis, drawing attention from fans and analysts alike.

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