Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Plays Mark Day 8 at the U.S. Open

The eighth day of the U.S. Open unfolded with a series of captivating matches and unexpected outcomes. Linda Noskova, the Wimbledon champion, showcased resilience as she overcame Ukrainian rival Marta Kostyuk in a tightly contested match, finishing 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 to secure her place in the quarter-finals.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka further cemented her quest for another title by smoothly advancing past Taylor Townsend. The Belarusian exhibited her dominance with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph, reinforcing her status as a top contender for the championship.

The day was packed with high-stakes matches, featuring notable players such as Carlos Alcaraz and Jessica Pegula. The U.S. Open continues to deliver electrifying tennis, drawing attention from fans and analysts alike.