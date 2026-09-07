North Korea's New Naval Power: A Nuclear Response System

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participated in the launch of a new destroyer on the nation's east coast. According to state media KCNA, this vessel will enhance Pyongyang's nuclear response capabilities, enabling it to execute 'annihilating retaliatory strikes' if given the command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 03:02 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 03:02 IST
North Korea's New Naval Power: A Nuclear Response System
Kim Jong Un

On Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was present at the commissioning of a new destroyer located on the country's east coast. This event was reported by state media outlet KCNA, which emphasized its significance in enhancing Pyongyang's defense system.

According to KCNA, the new vessel is a crucial component of North Korea's nuclear response strategy. It possesses the capability to deliver 'annihilating retaliatory strikes' should such actions be ordered.

This development marks a significant step in North Korea's military advancements, as it seeks to bolster its defense systems amid rising global tensions.

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