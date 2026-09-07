Fiorentina's Swift Managerial Shift: Fabio Grosso Out After Disastrous Start

Fiorentina parted ways with manager Fabio Grosso after a poor start to the season, marked by three consecutive defeats in Serie A. Grosso, who replaced Paolo Vanoli in June, saw his side concede nine goals. His short stint followed prior successes, including a promotion with Sassuolo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 03:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 03:40 IST
Fiorentina's Swift Managerial Shift: Fabio Grosso Out After Disastrous Start
Manager

Fiorentina announced the dismissal of manager Fabio Grosso on Sunday following three consecutive Serie A defeats, casting the club to the bottom of the league standings. According to the Italian club's statement, the recent losses included a heavy 4-0 defeat at AS Roma and a 3-0 home loss to the newly promoted Frosinone. A slender 2-1 defeat by Torino only compounded the team's struggles, leaving them with a goal difference of one scored and nine conceded. The team is scheduled to face Venezia on Friday.

The 48-year-old Grosso, a former Italy defender famed for scoring the winning penalty in the 2006 World Cup final, was brought on board less than three months ago. He replaced Paolo Vanoli on June 8, signing a two-year contract aimed at improving the team's fortunes. Vanoli had previously helped the team to a 15th-place finish following a rocky start under Stefano Pioli, who was dismissed after a 10-game winless streak.

Grosso's managerial resume includes leading Sassuolo to Serie A promotion in his debut season with the club and securing a mid-table finish thereafter. His brief tenure with Fiorentina followed his managerial roles at Bari, Hellas Verona, Brescia, Sion, Frosinone, and Olympique Lyonnais.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026