Fiorentina's Swift Managerial Shift: Fabio Grosso Out After Disastrous Start

Fiorentina announced the dismissal of manager Fabio Grosso on Sunday following three consecutive Serie A defeats, casting the club to the bottom of the league standings. According to the Italian club's statement, the recent losses included a heavy 4-0 defeat at AS Roma and a 3-0 home loss to the newly promoted Frosinone. A slender 2-1 defeat by Torino only compounded the team's struggles, leaving them with a goal difference of one scored and nine conceded. The team is scheduled to face Venezia on Friday.

The 48-year-old Grosso, a former Italy defender famed for scoring the winning penalty in the 2006 World Cup final, was brought on board less than three months ago. He replaced Paolo Vanoli on June 8, signing a two-year contract aimed at improving the team's fortunes. Vanoli had previously helped the team to a 15th-place finish following a rocky start under Stefano Pioli, who was dismissed after a 10-game winless streak.

Grosso's managerial resume includes leading Sassuolo to Serie A promotion in his debut season with the club and securing a mid-table finish thereafter. His brief tenure with Fiorentina followed his managerial roles at Bari, Hellas Verona, Brescia, Sion, Frosinone, and Olympique Lyonnais.