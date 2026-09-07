Security Tightens as BJP's Siege Call Looms Over Telangana Assembly Session

Heightened police presence surrounds the Telangana Legislative Assembly as sessions begin. Amid BJP's call to protest by laying siege, security is tightened to ensure the smooth conduct of legislative proceedings. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assures progress on irrigation projects with adequate funding and prioritizes land acquisition for development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:54 IST
Security Tightens as BJP's Siege Call Looms Over Telangana Assembly Session
Visual from outside Telangana Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A substantial police deployment has been established outside the Telangana Legislative Assembly in anticipation of possible unrest as the session kicks off on Monday. The heightened security response is a direct result of the BJP's call to lay siege to the Assembly over various contentious issues.

The Assembly session, set for today, September 7, is anticipated to host heated discussions, with the ruling Congress and opposition parties poised to debate a spectrum of topics. Authorities have fortified security around the Assembly precincts to stave off any disruptions from the BJP's proposed protest actions.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in a meeting at the Secretariat on August 25, informed ministers and MLAs of the Assembly's commencement. He emphasized the urgent need for land acquisition to advance irrigation projects, promising necessary funds to legislators for land requisition, R&R schemes, and forest clearances. The meeting, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and other key ministers, underscored his directive for legislators to expedite development in their constituencies.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026