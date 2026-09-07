Security Tightens as BJP's Siege Call Looms Over Telangana Assembly Session

A substantial police deployment has been established outside the Telangana Legislative Assembly in anticipation of possible unrest as the session kicks off on Monday. The heightened security response is a direct result of the BJP's call to lay siege to the Assembly over various contentious issues.

The Assembly session, set for today, September 7, is anticipated to host heated discussions, with the ruling Congress and opposition parties poised to debate a spectrum of topics. Authorities have fortified security around the Assembly precincts to stave off any disruptions from the BJP's proposed protest actions.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in a meeting at the Secretariat on August 25, informed ministers and MLAs of the Assembly's commencement. He emphasized the urgent need for land acquisition to advance irrigation projects, promising necessary funds to legislators for land requisition, R&R schemes, and forest clearances. The meeting, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and other key ministers, underscored his directive for legislators to expedite development in their constituencies.