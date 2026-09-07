Serbia Prepares for Snap Election Amid Political Unrest

In a significant political move, Serbia's government plans to dissolve its parliament, paving the way for an unexpected election later in the year, according to the Tanjug news agency. The decision arises amidst growing unrest and accusations against the ruling administration.

Despite parliamentary elections being slated for December 2027, President Aleksandar Vucic has indicated that a snap vote could occur on October 18 or 25. This strategic maneuver is likely aimed at consolidating Vucic's power in response to student-led protests that have challenged his authority.

President Vucic, who has maintained control as either president or prime minister for over a decade, faces charges from opposition groups and demonstrators. Allegations of corruption, ties with organized crime, and media oppression loom over his government, yet Vucic and his allies refute these claims.