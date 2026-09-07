UEFA Champions League Honors Victims of Nepal Floods with Moment of Silence

European football is paying tribute to victims of Nepal's devastating flash floods with a moment of silence at UEFA Champions League matches. The gesture, accompanied by a supportive banner, aims to express solidarity with Nepal amid the rising death toll of 1,355, as rescue and restoration efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 15:47 IST
UEFA Champions League Honors Victims of Nepal Floods with Moment of Silence
A drone view of the devastation in the Nepal due to flood (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As a mark of respect and solidarity, European football will honor the victims of the catastrophic flash floods that devastated Nepal on August 26. Ahead of all UEFA Champions League matches this week, a moment of silence will be observed, and a banner reading 'You are not alone, Nepal' will be displayed.

In a statement, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin emphasized the collective support of the European football community for the Nepali people, vowing to stand by them in these challenging times. The death toll has tragically increased to 1,355, underscoring the severity of the disaster.

Nepal is mourning nationwide today, with the national flag at half-mast to honor the victims. The floods have caused substantial damage to infrastructure, while response and recovery efforts persist with local and international assistance.

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