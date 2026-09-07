UEFA Champions League Honors Victims of Nepal Floods with Moment of Silence

As a mark of respect and solidarity, European football will honor the victims of the catastrophic flash floods that devastated Nepal on August 26. Ahead of all UEFA Champions League matches this week, a moment of silence will be observed, and a banner reading 'You are not alone, Nepal' will be displayed.

In a statement, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin emphasized the collective support of the European football community for the Nepali people, vowing to stand by them in these challenging times. The death toll has tragically increased to 1,355, underscoring the severity of the disaster.

Nepal is mourning nationwide today, with the national flag at half-mast to honor the victims. The floods have caused substantial damage to infrastructure, while response and recovery efforts persist with local and international assistance.