Sagar Family's Multigenerational Dream Realized: Ram Temple Completed in Maharashtra's Karjat

A monumental journey spanning three generations has culminated in the Sagar family's long-held dream of building a Ram Temple in Maharashtra's Karjat. For a family synonymous with the legendary figure of Lord Ram, this achievement marks a deeply emotional and spiritual milestone.

The vision was first imagined by the renowned filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, the creative mind behind the iconic 1987 television serial 'Ramayan.' His son, the late filmmaker Prem Sagar, took over the mantle. He even procured a Ram idol from Rajasthan for the temple, a dream unrealized in his lifetime after his passing last year.

Ensuring the family’s devotional legacy lives on, producer-director Shiv Sagar has completed the temple. In reflective discussions with ANI, Shiv Sagar emphasized the temple’s significance, stating, “Lord Ram has always been a guiding force for our family.” The sacred structure stands as a testament to the family's unwavering devotion and its cultural contributions to Lord Ram's narrative.