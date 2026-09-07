Germany Challenges Nicaragua's Genocide Accusation at World Court

Germany has approached the International Court of Justice, urging the dismissal of a case initiated by Nicaragua accusing Berlin of breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention by providing arms to Israel.

Despite a brief suspension in 2025, Germany resumed arms exports to Israel following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that reduced conflict but not Israeli military activity in Gaza. The Genocide Convention compels signatories to prevent potential genocides, with Nicaragua asserting Germany's violation due to its armament practices.

The ICJ's hearing centers on jurisdictional issues, as it is rare for cases to proceed without direct involvement of either party in the conflict. Meanwhile, Israel denies any genocide claims, attributing its military actions to defensive measures against Hamas attacks. A decision on the case's jurisdiction is expected later this year.