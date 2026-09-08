Britain Commits £100 Million to Ukraine's Air Defense

The United Kingdom has pledged £100 million to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities, including the supply of Patriot missiles. This financial commitment was announced by the UK government on Tuesday and aims to support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 10:40 IST
Britain Commits £100 Million to Ukraine's Air Defense

The United Kingdom has announced a significant financial commitment to support Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing tensions in the region.

On Tuesday, the UK government disclosed plans to allocate £100 million, approximately $135 million, for an air defense package that will include Patriot missiles.

This aid package underscores Britain's continued support for Ukraine and its strategic efforts to fortify the nation's military infrastructure.

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