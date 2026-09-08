India-Bangladesh Rail Talks Signal Return of Cross-Border Train Services
India and Bangladesh are holding a pivotal meeting in Dhaka aimed at resuming passenger train services suspended since August 2024 amidst civil unrest. The discussions, part of the inter-governmental railway meeting, promise decisions on train operations and a potential boost in bilateral relations strained during earlier political turmoil.
This week, Indian and Bangladeshi officials commenced a crucial three-day dialogue in Dhaka to address the restoration of cross-border passenger train services. These services were halted amid civil unrest in August 2024. Although freight trains continued unfazed, key passenger lines such as the Maitree, Bandhan, and Mitali Express remain idle, awaiting renewed operations.
The Inter-Governmental Railway Meeting (IGRM), designed to resolve this transport hiatus, covers a spectrum of topics from financial settlements to operational improvements. Bangladesh Railway's Additional Director General, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, highlighted the significance of aligning perspectives to decide on the resumption timeline.
Relations between the two nations soured following the uproar leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. However, with a new government under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, India recently lifted visa restrictions for Bangladeshis. As the meeting unfolds, observers anticipate a framework for re-establishing vital rail links, crucial for cross-boundary connectivity.
ALSO READ
-
Government's Coal Gasification Push Gains Momentum with Rs 37,500 Crore Initiative
-
India and Thailand Forge Stronger Ties: Strategic Partnerships in Focus
-
India's Real Estate: Shifting Gears Towards Growth and Stability
-
India-Bangladesh Meeting Aims to Restart Passenger Train Services
-
Spicing Up Standards: India's Push for Quality in the Global Spice Market