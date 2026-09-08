India-Bangladesh Rail Talks Signal Return of Cross-Border Train Services

This week, Indian and Bangladeshi officials commenced a crucial three-day dialogue in Dhaka to address the restoration of cross-border passenger train services. These services were halted amid civil unrest in August 2024. Although freight trains continued unfazed, key passenger lines such as the Maitree, Bandhan, and Mitali Express remain idle, awaiting renewed operations.

The Inter-Governmental Railway Meeting (IGRM), designed to resolve this transport hiatus, covers a spectrum of topics from financial settlements to operational improvements. Bangladesh Railway's Additional Director General, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, highlighted the significance of aligning perspectives to decide on the resumption timeline.

Relations between the two nations soured following the uproar leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. However, with a new government under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, India recently lifted visa restrictions for Bangladeshis. As the meeting unfolds, observers anticipate a framework for re-establishing vital rail links, crucial for cross-boundary connectivity.