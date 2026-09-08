Europe's Energy Crisis: The High Price of Power

European natural gas prices are surging due to the ongoing Iran conflict, signaling potential economic turmoil for the continent. As Europe seeks to bolster its AI and defense sectors while facing competition from China, the financial strain from escalating energy costs becomes increasingly palpable.

The primary issue arises from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, severely impacting global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies. This disruption has intensified the scramble for resources between Europe and Asia, leading to critically low gas storage levels in Europe ahead of the winter months.

While no immediate supply threat exists, the burden of rising costs remains a pressing concern. Europe's struggle to balance energy expenses with strategic growth highlights the broader challenge of maintaining economic competitiveness amid shifting geopolitical landscapes.