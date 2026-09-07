Swift Response from NDRF and Fire Services at Satya Niketan Collapse

In the aftermath of the Satya Niketan building collapse, 12 individuals have been rescued, with seven confirmed fatalities. The NDRF and fire service teams are actively working on site, aiming to rescue another person believed to be unconscious, as efforts continue amidst ongoing debris challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 12:28 IST
Swift Response from NDRF and Fire Services at Satya Niketan Collapse
An ambulance at the rescue site in Satya Niketan, Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift and coordinated response to the Satya Niketan building collapse, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Fire Service teams have successfully rescued 12 individuals. This tragic incident has resulted in seven confirmed fatalities, according to Delhi Police on Monday.

Inspector General of the NDRF, Narendra Singh Bundela, provided an update during a press conference, confirming that one more person is still trapped and likely unconscious within the debris. "We are continuing our efforts to recover this individual," he said, outlining the ongoing efforts of the rescue teams on the ground.

He emphasized the prompt activation of state machinery and the involvement of two tactical NDRF teams. The Chief Minister's visit to the site underscored the seriousness with which the state government is handling the situation. Bundela highlighted the NDRF's protocol of deploying teams within 20 minutes post-alert, ensuring a rapid response capability 24/7 across designated locations in India.

The rescue operation, however, faces unpredictability due to the remaining debris, with an anticipation of continued efforts throughout the day. Bundela mentioned the use of canines to assist in locating possible survivors, but acknowledged the lack of specific numbers for those possibly still trapped.

As the NDRF and fire service teams forge ahead with their mission, the scene remains a hive of activity, testament to the dedicated efforts to save lives in the aftermath of this structural collapse.

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