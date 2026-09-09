Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Hungary Expels Russian Diplomats

The Kremlin responded to Hungary's decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats, declaring it would negatively affect relations. Despite this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia remains open to advancing diplomatic ties between the two nations while preparing an appropriate response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 16:08 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Hungary Expels Russian Diplomats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin, on Wednesday, addressed Hungary's expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats, cautioning that the move could negatively impact bilateral relations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked about the expulsion, assured that Russia remains open to deepening relations despite the setback.

Russia also indicated it would formulate an appropriate response to Hungary's decision.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026