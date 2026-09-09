Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Hungary Expels Russian Diplomats
The Kremlin responded to Hungary's decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats, declaring it would negatively affect relations. Despite this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia remains open to advancing diplomatic ties between the two nations while preparing an appropriate response.
The Kremlin, on Wednesday, addressed Hungary's expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats, cautioning that the move could negatively impact bilateral relations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked about the expulsion, assured that Russia remains open to deepening relations despite the setback.
Russia also indicated it would formulate an appropriate response to Hungary's decision.
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