Health News Highlights: Breakthroughs, Settlements, and Controversies

Roivant has reported a major success as its experimental lung disease drug met main targets in a mid-stage study. This progress, tied to high blood pressure-related lung conditions, boosted shares by approximately 17%.

A $455 million settlement was reached by Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva with North Carolina over PFAS contamination claims. The agreement stems from lawsuits related to pollution of drinking water with 'forever chemicals,' continuing a trend of significant payouts.

Spain's Royal Football Federation has launched a fertility support program for female athletes. This innovative step aims to empower women in elite sports to make informed reproductive choices, offering treatments like IVF through a partnership with the Tambre clinic.