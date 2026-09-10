Health News Highlights: Breakthroughs, Settlements, and Controversies

Recent health news includes Roivant's success in drug trials for lung disease, a significant settlement on PFAS claims in North Carolina, and Spain's fertility support for female athletes. India's proposed food warning labels face criticism from both health experts and industry leaders. Meanwhile, the Netherlands reports three deaths linked to West Nile virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 18:26 IST
Health News Highlights: Breakthroughs, Settlements, and Controversies
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Roivant has reported a major success as its experimental lung disease drug met main targets in a mid-stage study. This progress, tied to high blood pressure-related lung conditions, boosted shares by approximately 17%.

A $455 million settlement was reached by Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva with North Carolina over PFAS contamination claims. The agreement stems from lawsuits related to pollution of drinking water with 'forever chemicals,' continuing a trend of significant payouts.

Spain's Royal Football Federation has launched a fertility support program for female athletes. This innovative step aims to empower women in elite sports to make informed reproductive choices, offering treatments like IVF through a partnership with the Tambre clinic.

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