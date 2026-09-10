Noah Okafor Steps Away from Swiss National Team

Noah Okafor, Switzerland's forward, announced his decision to step away from the national team, citing a breakdown in trust with manager Murat Yakin. Despite playing briefly in the World Cup, his decision wasn't influenced by playing time but by personal discomfort with his treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 18:28 IST
Noah Okafor Steps Away from Swiss National Team

In a surprising turn of events, Switzerland forward Noah Okafor has decided to step away from the national team, effective immediately. In a statement shared via Instagram, Okafor cited a breakdown in trust with the current manager Murat Yakin as the primary reason for his departure.

Despite participating in Switzerland's World Cup match against Algeria, his decision was not driven by limited playing time. The 26-year-old emphasized that his choice stemmed from a sense of broken trust and unmet commitments, which left him deeply hurt.

The Swiss Football Association acknowledged Okafor's choice and expressed respect for his decision, extending their best wishes for his future endeavors with his club, Leeds United.

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