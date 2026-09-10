The British Museum has opened its highly anticipated exhibition of the Bayeux Tapestry, drawing in flocks of eager visitors. The 1,000-year-old embroidery, vividly portraying the Norman invasion of England in 1066, has sparked widespread intrigue across Britain.

This significant loan from France marks the first time the tapestry is on British soil since the 11th century, captivating diverse audiences, from nostalgic patrons remembering classroom lessons to foreign visitors marveling at the fabric's historic grandeur.

The display, set to run for 10 months in London, is projected to generate millions in revenue as tickets sell rapidly. In conjunction, France will showcase England’s Sutton Hoo relics as part of an inspiring cultural exchange.