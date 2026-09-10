Zelenskiy Rules Out Trilateral Talks Before Russian Elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared on Thursday that no trilateral discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict will occur before Russia's parliamentary elections.

Zelenskiy highlighted the ongoing communication between Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators, expressing optimism for advancements in energy and grain negotiations by the end of September.

The progress is anticipated to follow an upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, Russia is set to conduct its parliamentary elections on September 20.