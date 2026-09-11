Emma Bonino: The Radical Force Behind Italy's Progressive Wave

Italian politics lost a steadfast advocate for social justice and gender equality with the passing of Emma Bonino, aged 78, on Friday. Her career, spanning five decades, began dramatically when she turned a private act of defiance into a public campaign for the legalization of abortion in the 1970s.

From her early days with the Radical Party, which reshaped Italy through acts of civil disobedience, Bonino carved a path as a formidable politician. She served as a foreign minister and European Commissioner, challenging norms and championing diverse causes from nuclear power bans to women's rights.

Notably, her appointment to the European Commission in 1994, backed by then-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, highlighted her trailblazing spirit. Bonino's life story is a testament to relentless activism and resilience, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire many in the fight for equality and civil rights.