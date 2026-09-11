European Stocks Rise Amid Interest Rate Concerns

European stocks showed a modest increase on Friday, positioning for the steepest weekly drop in two months as elevated bond yields and rate hike concerns muted trader sentiment before U.S. inflation data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.4% to 638.63 points by 0837 GMT. Major regional exchanges also saw upward trends after falling to a two-month low on Thursday when the European Central Bank hiked rates amid rising energy prices, exacerbated by ongoing Middle East conflicts.

The financial landscape was further complicated by soaring global bond yields as central banks are anticipated to retain higher rates. Investor focus remains on upcoming U.S. inflation data, which could influence the Federal Reserve's future interest rate stance.