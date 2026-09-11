Tragedy at Sea: Philippine Ferry Fire Claims Lives, Leaves Many Missing

In a devastating maritime incident, a ferry traveling from Manila to the Philippine province of Palawan was engulfed in flames, resulting in five confirmed deaths and over 80 individuals reported missing. Thick smoke and intense heat initially prevented rescue teams from reaching the burned-out vessel.

Authorities have been revising the number of missing persons, with 43 passengers rescued so far. Survivors shared harrowing tales of narrow escapes, as anxious relatives seek information and accountability from ferry operators. Families recently gathered outside the shipowner’s office in Manila, demanding updates on their loved ones.

Despite rescue operations, the cause of the fire continues to elude investigators. The ferry, nearing the end of a 20-hour voyage, reportedly experienced multiple explosions before catching fire. As the search continues, frustrations rise over the maritime safety record in the archipelago nation.