UAE Rethinks AI Data Hub Amid Rising Security Concerns

The United Arab Emirates is revising its plans for a major AI data center project due to concerns over critical infrastructure security, after Iran's actions prompted new strategies for protection. The project, key to UAE's global AI ambitions, faces potential modifications for defense against aerial threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 14:32 IST
UAE Rethinks AI Data Hub Amid Rising Security Concerns

The United Arab Emirates is modifying its plans for a monumental 5-gigawatt AI data center project, originally an expansive 10-square-mile venture in Abu Dhabi. This shift comes in response to heightened security concerns following Iranian attacks, sources disclosed to Reuters.

The revised proposal includes a network of data centers across the UAE, considering defensive measures against drone and missile strikes through enhanced air defenses and subterranean facilities. The project, central to the UAE’s AI objectives and propelled by G42 alongside U.S. tech giants like Oracle, aims to enhance the nation's economic diversification beyond oil dependency.

Notably, the project aligns with agreements to sever AI links with China, favoring American partnerships. However, Emirati officials are reassessing security approaches after previous Iranian military actions disrupted regional tech infrastructure. This rethink emphasizes resilience in safeguarding critical data as construction progresses, with added underground and fortified arrangements.

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