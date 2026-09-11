U.S. House to Deliberate Extensive Russia Sanctions

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to review a comprehensive Russia sanctions bill next week. The legislation, which was endorsed by the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, has already passed in the Senate. The House Rules Committee has scheduled a meeting to discuss the bill on Monday afternoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 21:14 IST
U.S. House to Deliberate Extensive Russia Sanctions

The U.S. House of Representatives plans to begin deliberations next week on a comprehensive Russia sanctions bill. This legislation has the backing of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, a key Republican figure.

The measure has successfully cleared the Senate hurdle, marking a significant step in its legislative journey. The House Rules Committee has already earmarked Monday afternoon for its initial discussions.

With bipartisan support, the bill aims to reinforce the U.S.'s diplomatic stance and response to Russia, signalling a continued commitment to addressing geopolitical tensions.

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