U.S. House to Deliberate Extensive Russia Sanctions

The U.S. House of Representatives plans to begin deliberations next week on a comprehensive Russia sanctions bill. This legislation has the backing of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, a key Republican figure.

The measure has successfully cleared the Senate hurdle, marking a significant step in its legislative journey. The House Rules Committee has already earmarked Monday afternoon for its initial discussions.

With bipartisan support, the bill aims to reinforce the U.S.'s diplomatic stance and response to Russia, signalling a continued commitment to addressing geopolitical tensions.