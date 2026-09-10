Supreme Court Blocks GOP-Favored Map in Missouri

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a significant blow to the Republican Party on Thursday by blocking Missouri from using a new congressional map that favored the GOP for the upcoming midterm elections. This decision marks a setback not only for the party but also for President Donald Trump's strategic efforts to retain the party’s slender majority in the House of Representatives.

The Supreme Court granted an emergency request from those contesting the map, suspending a decision by Chief U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark that allowed only these new boundaries. The ruling was brief and unsigned, offering no detailed explanation, a common approach for emergency decisions by the justices, with no public dissenting opinions.

The dispute has left Missouri's political landscape in uncertainty, as the new map dismantled Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver's Kansas City seat. Initially endorsed by Missouri Republicans in 2025 under President Trump’s guidance, the map's fate now remains uncertain pending a referendum, following a unanimous block by Missouri's Supreme Court.